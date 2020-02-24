Ohio lawmakers talk proposed school funding overhaul in Bowling Green

Right now, most of Ohio public schools are funded by property tax. Meanwhile, the remainder of cash comes from the state based on formulated factors. In hopes of limiting disparities, state legislators are looking to rework the process.

Ohio House Bill 305 aims to improve school funding by focusing on student need, which encompasses instruction, extra curriculars, career readiness and more. The bi-partisan plan is backed by state representatives Bob Cupp and John Patterson. District Three Rep. Haraz Ghanbari brought the pair to BG on Monday to discuss the details.

In a nutshell, the so-called fair base funding would use both property values and income to fund schools. A district's state and local share of funds would then be determined by its ability to generate local dollars. Only a change in income, property value or enrollment would affect state funding. It's a process that leaders say could be the answer to funding education more fairly.

"It' really difficult to have a 'one size fits all,' but I think this really comes as close as we've ever been to a fair funding model," Bowling Green City Schools superintendent Francis Scruci said.

"This is 100 percent about improving the education system," Rep. Ghanbari said. "This is about ... giving our students in Ohio, regardless of the zip code, regardless of their economic stature, the best opportunities for success."

Under House Bill 305 legislators say 84% of districts would be funded at their calculated formulas. In the meantime, you can read a detailed plan put out by Cupp and Patterson here.