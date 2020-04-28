Ohio marks the end of historic primary election

Tuesday marked an election day like we've never seen in Ohio.

Anyone who still had their ballot on Tuesday had to drop them in a dropbox at their county board of elections. The postmark date for those ballots was the day before.

That dropbox drop-off was the only way Lucas County voter Marie Ranville was going to vote in the 2020 primary. Her absentee ballot arrived just one day before election day.

"I just got my absentee ballot but it was after the postmark date,” said Ranville.

Lots of people like Ranville found the dropbox pretty easy.

"It was good, good,” said Lucas County voter Sharon Marshall.

"i think it worked fine. It was not an issue at all,” said Lucas County voter George Veronie.

"I liked it. I didn't really feel comfortable voting in person with everything that's going on,” said Lucas County voter Megan O’Connor.

Only after the March 17th in-person voting was cancelled was it decided that voting would finish by mail and drop box. Some may stick with mail in the future.

“I might, it wasn't that bad at all,” O’Connor.

"Yes I would. I'm trying to stay safe too,” Marshall.

All ballots returned to you county’s dropbox before 7:30pm will be counted.

“I had to leave home, come down. Make it a point to get down here. I did my part, i'm hoping they did theirs,” said Ranville.

The results we get Tuesday night are far from official with so many ballots still unreturned or in the mail system.

With concerns about coronavirus and a huge November election, the 13abc I-Team asked Secretary of State Frank LaRose if mail-in voting will become all we have in November?

“Our hope is that in November, our hope is that sooner than November we're back to a sense of normalcy and people can go out and vote in person. Ohioans like the choice and over the last two decades we've had the choice of voting by mail, voting early and then voting in person on Election Day. My goal is to make all of those same choices available to Ohioans this coming November. If the public health circumstance dictates otherwise we'll be ready for that."

LaRose says about 25% percent of the people who vote already use vote by mail absentee voting.

There are some things are in place already to stream lines the process like the technology to request an absentee ballot online according to LaRose. He just needs the legal authority to do it.

