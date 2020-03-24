Ohio officials finding that the word 'essential' is difficult to define

The coronavirus shutdown order for 'non-essential' businesses has a lot of workers confused and asking questions.

A fitting example of the frustration took place at Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's Tuesday press conference.

Lt Gov. Jon Husted did his best to thread the needle between what businesses should remain open and why, and concerns workers have when they continue to work, while many others are at home.

"Read the plain language of the order - if you don't qualify, consider yourself closed.If you do stay open, prepare to justify to employees and health authorities as to why think you should stay open."

The Lt. Gov, Governor, and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton took multiple questions, many conveyed from reporters directly from the public.

Those questions focused on liquor stores and collection agencies, though the administration is asking businesses and their workers to use common sense.

"They have the right to make that known to the governor and the local health department," Gov. DeWine responded. "If they have concerns over health precautions, they should talk to their employer, but they have every right to contact the governor."

DeWine said the complaint can be made anonymously, but suggested informing the employer first in the hopes of fixing the problem as soon as possible.