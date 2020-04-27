Ohio police department implements ‘freeze tag’ rules for criminals fleeing K-9s

Police in northern Ohio are keeping it light during the pandemic.

Authorities are asking criminals to follow standard “Freeze Tag” rules until the coronavirus outbreak is over, if they’re being chased by one of the department’s K-9 officers. (Source: North Ridgeville Police Department)

The North Ridgeville Police Department says its police dogs are finding it difficult to fulfill their “apprehension duties” while wearing protective masks.

“If one of our K-9s touches you, you are then frozen until an officer puts handcuffs on you, at which time you are unfrozen,” said a Facebook post from the department. “If there is more than one criminal fleeing, you’re allowed to unfreeze each other, but again, if the dogs touch you then you must re-freeze.”

The post shows a picture of a police dog outfitted with a mask.

And there’s one other rule: “Under no circumstances are tag backs allowed.”

The department wished criminals good luck and thanked them for their cooperation.

“Hopefully this will make it easier on everyone involved,” police said.

WOIO reports the K-9s are not actually wearing facemasks on the job.

