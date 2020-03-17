Ohio postpones elections; Secretary of State hopes to push voting to June

One big thing Ohioans did not do on election day 2020 was vote.

In-person voting was postponed Monday night after Governor Mike DeWine recommended shutting it down around 3pm Monday.

The Secretary of State agreed and then they had to head to court to actually have it postponed. But a Franklin County judge disagreed with stopping it. Eventually the state health director ordered polling places closed because of a health emergency.

So the plan now is voting in-person on June 2nd. Early voting is done but people can still mail absentee ballots in the next 11 weeks. Secretary of State Frank LaRose told 13abc Tuesday that every effort is being made to make sure this election happens.

"My question to the Ohio Department of Health, to the CDC, over the last 10 days has been very clear and very concise, is it safe for Ohioans to either work the polls or be a voter on election day? And their guidance all along has been yes it is. So long as the guideline are followed: hand hygiene, social distancing, etc. That guidance changed dramatically Monday morning," said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The in-person election day is set for June 2nd, according to LaRose.

This will certainly go through the court more, probably to the Ohio General Assembly as well. Lots of issues still need to be worked out. Expect that to happen in the coming weeks and months.

