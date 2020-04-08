Ohio peak coronavirus projections drop from 10K to 1,600 new cases per day

Ohio unveiled new projections in its fight against coronavirus, with the state fairing much better than was originally expected by modelers at the Cleveland Clinic.

In a chart shared by Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton Wednesday, it's now expected that the state will see 1,600 new cases at the peak. Modelers had originally projected 9,800 new cases per day in mid-May. That peak is now expected in roughly the third week of April.

Still, both Dr. Acton and Governor Mike DeWine stressed that social distancing efforts need to continue to keep the numbers from spiking once more.

While the news for the near future was improved, numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continued to climb.

Total cases in Ohio now stand at 5,148, with 1,495 hospitalizations. There have been 193 deaths.

Numbers in northwest Ohio - Lucas Co. (371 cases - 16 deaths), Wood Co. (41 cases - 2 deaths), Hancock Co. (17 cases), Erie Co. (10 cases - 1 death), Defiance Co. (10 cases), Huron Co. (9 cases - 1 death), Seneca Co. (6 cases - 1 death), Ottawa Co. (6 cases), Wyandot Co. (5 cases), Sandusky Co. (5 cases - 1 death), Fulton Co. (5 cases), Paulding Co. (2 cases), Henry Co. (1 case), Williams (1 case).