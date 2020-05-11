Ohio retail stores open Tuesday

Tuesday marks another major milestone in the re-opening of Ohio. That’s when retail stores can open. With that there is excitement, anticipation and some hesitation. No one is quite sure what re-opening day will look like.

From Squismallow to something elegant, Ohio retail stores open for business on Tuesday. Gut feelings about that opening vary by store owner.

"We are so excited about tomorrow,” said Meredith Moore, the owner of Sophia Lustig in downtown Toledo.

"Apprehensive. Not real sure what's going to happen," said Gary Fitzpatrick, owner of Learning Express in Sylvania.

Fitzpatrick and his wife own learning express in Sylvania. In addition to extra hand sanitizers, they've widened aisles and eliminated demos.

"Any retailers has become adept at adapting because you have to. So we can move pretty quickly if we need to change thing around,” said Fitzpatrick.

At Sophia Lustig in downtown Toledo, they'll also offer plenty of hand sanitizer and steam clean anything that goes in and comes out of a fitting room. They're already taking appointments and will continue that, keeping capacity pretty low.

"We are a perfect kind of boutique that we don't get crowds of people in here at one time regardless. But with people calling ahead, we can know how many people can be in here at one time,” said Moore.

One major issue all businesses will face is what goes on your face. Employees will be required to wear masks but other policies will be different.

“All the employees will have a mask on. All of our customers will be required to have a mask on,” said Fitzpatrick.

"It's up to the customer if they feel comfortable or want to I'm happy if they do, if they don't we're fine too," said Moore.

Don't expect the curbside idea to go away, if you're store offers it. There are customers who are still hesitant to come into the store starting Tuesday.