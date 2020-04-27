Ohio set to open up from coronavirus shutdown, Gov. DeWine lays out the plan

After several weeks of protective measures to combat the COVID-19 virus, Ohio prepares to re-open the economy.

Governor Mike DeWine's announced that the state would begin lifting its stay-at-home and shutdown orders starting in May. On Monday, he laid out the schedule for that re-opening, and the new requirements that will come the entire world tries to recover from economic damage done by the efforts to limit damage from the novel coronavirus.

As part of keeping COVID-19 in check after the state lifts stay-at-home restrictions, testing will increase dramatically. The state expects to be able to conduct 7,228 daily tests as of April 29. That process will be ramped up, approaching a capacity of 22,275 tests per day by the end of May.

The state will focus on contact tracing. Tracing involves tracking down people that have come into direct contact with a known infected person, monitoring and testing them so the disease cannot spread further.

Ohio currently has 685 local public health workers and 900 volunteers that can be used for tracing. The state plans to fund additional locally hired workers, and then deploy workers from a state pool to support surges throughout Ohio.

In the end, an additional 1,750 workers will be dedicated to contact tracing.

Masks will be required for all employees and customers. No mask, no work, no service, no exception. Employers will also conduct daily health checks and maintain good hygiene with constant handwashing and complying with social distancing rules. Workplaces will need to be constantly sanitized, daily, and throughout the day, depending on the work being done. Capacity will also be limited to 50% of a given business's fire code capacity, and utilize appointments when possible.

May 1 - Health care. All procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume. Dentists and veterinarians can begin taking patients as well.

May 4 - Manufacturing, distribution and construction and general office settings.

May 12 - Consumer, Retail and Services.

For industry-specific mandatory and recommended actions, see the documents attached to this web page.

Several activities were not included in the initial announcement of guidelines. Group gatherings of ten or people will still be restricted. Hair salons and barber shops and other close contact service businesses remain on shutdown, though Gov. DeWine said finding a way to re-open those businesses in the forefront of his administration's attention.