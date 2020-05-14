Ohio to re-open child care, gyms, campgrounds and other businesses

Ohio will be re-opening most of the remaining segments of the economy by the end of May.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted unveiled dates for everything from child care to gyms, and campgrounds to BMVs.

Ohio parents getting back to work after the coronavirus shutdown received some clarity Thursday, as DeWine said child care could re-open on May 31.

Day care facilities will have to undertake numerous sterilization practices, and will also be limited in the amount of children they can care for. That limit will now be nine children, with the limit being lowered to six for infants. There will be no field trips allowed.

The re-open date will simultaneously be an experiment, as Ohio will conduct an extensive study of the re-open. The goal is to have data when similar decisions need to be made in the future.

$60 million dollars from the state's share of the CARES Act will go toward making up the difference in reduced day care class sizes.

Gyms will also a point of contention for many Ohioans that wanted to get back to normal. The re-opening date for gyms will be May 26.

Pools and BMVs are also on the May 26 re-open schedule. The order does not include pools at water parks and amusement parks. Officials are still recommending that the public try to access as many BMV activities online as they can.

Campgrounds can open May 21.

Horse racing, with no audience, can resume May 22.

Specific details for the re-open requirements can be found on the Ohio coronavirus website.