Ohio to allow county fairs, animal exhibitions to reopen in 2020

County fairs and animal exhibitions are officially allowed to take place during 2020, thanks to an order signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes.

The events must take place with certain restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The complete order can be read here.

Some of those measures include:

• Those working at the fairs must wear a face covering. It does not require the same of visitors or guests.

• Designating with tape or signage six foot distancing for employees and guests to maintain proper social distancing.

• Fairs should be conducted in a way that discourages large gatherings of people on the midway or other parts of the fair grounds.

• Grandstand capacity will be limited to 50 percent of total normal capacity. No event will have more than 2,500 seated spectators.