Ohio to allow outdoor nursing home visitation starting June 8

Nursing homes will be able to accept visitors in Ohio starting June 8, though those visits will need to take place outdoors.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday after requests from families and residents and after consulting with advocates and providers.

The move aims to improve the quality of life by easing the stress that a prolonged loss of connection can have on an individual.

Also at Thursday's coronavirus briefing, Gov. DeWine announced that county and independent fairs can be held this summer if they make efforts to comply with social distancing guidelines.