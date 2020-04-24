Ohio to cover costs to keep kids turning 18 in foster care through pandemic

Children in Ohio's foster care system who are about to turn 18 won't have to worry about being out on their own while the coronavirus pandemic continues in the state. During his daily press conference on Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will cover the costs to keep them in the system through the end of the pandemic.

According to the governor, more than 200 teens will turn 18 in the next three months and would otherwise age out of the system. The move seeks to maintain a stable home for those teenagers while during an uncertain time for the state and the country.

The state is extending the same option to those in the Jobs and Family Services Bridges program, which allows for foster care up to age 21. Those who will turn 21 over the next few months will be able to stay in the program until the pandemic is over to help maintain housing, jobs, and education.

The exact amount of time they will be able to stay in the system is currently unclear.