Ohio to end non-essential surgeries in effort to keep hospitals safe, stocked amid coronavirus concerns

As coronavirus cases continue to grow, Ohio's leaders are taking more steps all in an effort to save lives.

"What we're trying to do is flatten this as much as we can so that we do not have the spike that we see that has occurred in Italy," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press briefing.

On Tuesday, DeWine ordered the end to elective surgeries starting Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

"One of the things we that we worry about—not having enough beds, not having enough ventilators, not having enough personal protection equipment," DeWine said.

Under the directive, a non-essential surgery is any type of operation that can be delayed without risk to a patient.

"We don't want anyone being unnecessarily exposed, particularly the older, vulnerable populations," Dr. J.A. Smith with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said.

While delaying non-essential surgeries could cause concerns, Dr. Smith said it's the right move.

"We want to protect as many people as we can," Smith said. "This is a once in a lifetime, unique situation."

Smith said stopping elective surgery now will prevent patients from being exposed to all illnesses, especially COVID-19. He also said it will save much needed medical supplies, like masks and gloves, that will dwindle if lots of people become hospitalized.

"If we use less for elective procedures we have more for emergency situations," Smith said.

By limiting the number of surgeries now, Dr. Smith says the better off hospitals will be to serve everyone down the road.

"The more that we limit, the more we flatten that curve," Smith said. "It's a direct correlation that we've known in public health for quite a while now."

The order ending non-essential surgeries will remain in place until Ohio's state of emergency is lifted or modified. Meanwhile, emergency, life-saving operations will go on as planned.

If you have questions or concerns about your surgery, you're advised to contact your provider for clarification.