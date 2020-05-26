Ohio utilizing National Guard to mass test for COVID-19 in nursing homes, including all staff

The Ohio Department of Health are sending teams of medical specialists to nursing homes throughout the state in order to clamp down on coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on those facilities since COVID-19 took off back in March.

At his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said they will be called Congregate Care Unified Response Teams, and will include medically-trained members of the Ohio National Guard that will conduct the tests. The goal is to help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities and help isolate the virus and keep it from infecting the community.

DeWine said the process will take several weeks, with health experts trying to determine which facilities needed the testing first, with a focus on those that have already had confirmed cases among residents or staff.

State developmental centers will be part of the testing as well.

Meanwhile, Ohio eclipsed 33,000 cases statewide, as well as the surpassing the 2,000 death threshold on Tuesday.