Ohio will cut $775 million from state budget over next two months

The state of Ohio will cut $775 million from its budget over the next two months to make up for the shortfall created by the COVID-19 shutdown efforts.

With many businesses ordered closed, and subsequent decreases in consumer spending in the midst of a crisis, tax revenue is down significantly.

Unlike the federal government, state governments can't print money to offset their budgets. With tax revenue down, spending needed to be cut.

Here's a breakdown of where those cuts will be made in Ohio:

• Medicaid: $210 million

• K-12 Foundation Payment Reduction: $300 million

• Other Education Budget Line Items: $55 million

• Higher Education: $110 million

• All Other Agencies: $100 million

• Total cuts: $775 million