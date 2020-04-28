Ohio will not mandate face coverings for retail customers

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that face coverings would not be part of the state-backed requirements for restarting the economy after the coronavirus shutdown.

"Within the last 24 hours, it has become clear to me that a mandatory mask requirement for retail customers is offensive to some of our fellow Ohioans. I understand that," DeWine said. "We've heard you. We will not mandate that retail customers wear a mask. But we strongly recommend that you do."

Face coverings were part of the mandatory requirements for retail stores to re-open announced Monday.

That initial decision was made because business employees were scared of contracting COVID-19 and possibly spreading it to their family members, according to DeWine.

While it will no longer be a mandate, it remains a highly recommended action to help stop coronavirus in Ohio.

"When you wear a mask, you are protecting those around you from possibly getting sick," DeWine said. "When I go out in public and go into a business, I will wear a mask. And, I have recommended to my family members that they wear masks."

There was also talk of opening up businesses not included in yesterday's announcement, such as bars and restaurants, as well as gyms and hair salons. DeWine said those discussions were taking place with industry leaders virtually, with a goal to have a plan developed by the end of the week.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Ohio has risen to just shy of 800 people. There were 16,769 reported cases as of Tuesday.