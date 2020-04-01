Ohio's repeal of "Pink Tax" goes into effect Wednesday

Senate Bill 26, which including a provision repealing the sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products, goes into effect Wednesday.

Known as the "Pink Tax," products related to feminine hygiene will be sold tax free across Ohio. The tax was considered discriminatory against women as many hygiene products used by men are not taxed.

Senate Bill 26 also provided a tax credit for school teachers on purchasing school supplies, restored the small business tax dedication, among other items.

