Ohio's role in picking the 2020 democratic presidential nominee

Next week is the New Hampshire primary, then another big one at the end of the February is South Carolina.

Source: U.S. Army via MGN

Super Tuesday is a month away. Ohio's primary is on St. Patrick's Day this year.

The saying goes you can't win the presidency without winning Ohio. I talked with experts tonight who say the same may be true in the primary.

Our state could be crucial win to secure the democratic nomination.

It's no secret the democratic field is crowded. In 2008 and 2016 by the time Ohio held its primary. The options for voters were whittled down to two.

According to Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper in this race, it could be anyone's game.

"After Super Tuesday my prediction is you're going to see a lot of the candidates here because whoever wins Ohio in March, that's a big prize for somebody. In many cases [it can] be the tie breaker as they try to seek the nomination," said Pepper.

Dr. Melissa Miller is a political science professor at BGSU. She says the caucus/primary dates matter and Ohio's spot on the 2020 calendar is favorable for the state's voters to have a voice.

"If the democratic race stays as fluid as it has been in the coming weeks, I think Ohio still could play an important role. I don't think the Democrats will have chosen their nominee," said Dr. Miller.

While many polls show Ohio leaning red, Pepper says the state is closer to blue than its been in decades.

"We actually feel like good candidates can turn Ohio blue and the minute we turn Ohio blue that's the end of the election and one person who knows what I'm saying is true is Donald Trump. It's not an accident that he was in Toledo in January," said Pepper.

Pepper predicts in the next month leading up to the primary, candidates will flock to Ohio, all vying for votes in the swing state.

'Having Ohio's primary matter which I think it's going to matter, gives Ohio voters a chance to really hear about issues that matter to them. Again, things like healthcare, things like jobs," said Pepper.

"Some Ohio democrats may be disappointed the field definitely will be smaller and so your favorite candidate here today might not be on the Ohio ballot come March 17th," said Dr. Miller.