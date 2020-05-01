Ohio's stay-at-home order extended to May 29

Ohio's stay-at-home order has been extended another month, through May 29 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was signed late Thursday night by Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. The previous order was set to expire May 1.

In the order, Dr. Acton said the extension was "to avoid an imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of people in the general population."

Under the order, Ohioans must “stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in this Order.”

The order does nothing to stop Gov. Mike DeWine's move to reopen Ohio. Non-essential medical procedures can begin May 1. On May 4, manufacturing, distribution, and construction businesses can reopen, as can general office environments, although allowing work-from-home situations is encouraged.

Retails stores can reopen May 12; Franklin Park Mall and The Shops at Fallen Timbers have both announced plans to reopen that date. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

However, schools, restaurants and bars, beauty salons and barber shops, pet groomers, and gyms will remain closed.