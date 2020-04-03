Old Orchard family hands out toilet paper, bottled water to passersby

If you were driving through Old Orchard on Thursday, your eyes weren't deceiving you.

That was a little boy in a poop emoji costume handing out toilet paper and bottled water to passersby.

Four-year-old Theo Miller had his family out for the second straight week at the corner of Middlesex Dr. and Kenwood Blvd., with a stand set up to help their community.

"Runners coming by, picking up water, and we had a gentleman who hadn't had toilet paper in five days," Kathleen Miller, Theo's mom, said. "That was fantastic.

"It's such a nice day, great to be outside. Why not give something away that we have?"