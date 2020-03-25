Old West End Historic Festival cancelled on account of the coronavirus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Old West End Historic Festival has been cancelled on account of the coronavirus.
In what was supposed to be the 49th annual celebration of the "largest collections of Victorian, Edwardian and arts and crafts homes in the U.S." the group called off the festival in support of Ohio's efforts to get people to stay at home until COVID-19 infections subside.
The Old West End Association posted this message Wednesday.
Ohio has been a leader in the effort to stem the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. We, as a community, believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the solution. Accordingly, and with heavy heart, we have determined to cancel the first weekend in June to host Old West End Festival 2020. We do so knowing full well how disappointed we all are to miss a year of the best weekend party but also armed with the knowledge that by doing our part to “flatten the curve,” we are acting in the best interest of our families, friends, neighbors, and the larger community.
We are hard at work thinking about ways we can celebrate our neighborhood in the midst of an unforeseeable challenge. Bear with us and give us your feedback as we brainstorm—collectively and responsibly—how to do so. We, like all of you, miss our neighbors and friends. We also value our safety above all else. Let’s support each other on this journey of how to get there. Send us your ideas.
For those who have paid for space or who have sent an application, your chairperson will be in contact soon with more details.