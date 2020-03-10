Once Upon a Formal helping give prom attire to Toledo teens

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is bringing back a popular program to help area teens receive gently used prom items free of charge.

The Once Upon a Formal program is accepting donations through April 3. They are accepting donated prom, cocktail, and formal dresses; men's formal wear, such as tuxedos and suits; and formal shoes and accessories. All donations should be freshly laundered, in tact, and less than five years old.

Donations are being accepted at the follow branches: Heatherdowns, Maumee, Oregon, Reynolds Corners, Sylvania, Washington and West Toledo.

The outfit selection portion of the program runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14-17 at the West Toledo Branch. All items are available on a first come, first served basis. Each teenager is limited to one outfit and they must be present to obtain the apparel.

They are also seeking volunteers to help with the programs and set up.

Dress Sorting Volunteers

March 17, 24, 31, April 7 | 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. | West Toledo

Set-Up Volunteers

April 9 | noon - 4 p.m. | West Toledo

Program Volunteers

April 14 - 17 | West Toledo

Three volunteers needed per day - Shifts are 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information, visit the TLCPL website.