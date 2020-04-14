One Area Many Of Us Miss The Most During The Shutdown

The service industry is taking its hardest financial hit in history.

Salons and Spas which includes massage therapists, hair and nail salons are among this group, many of whom are independent contractors.

As a result, the entire country is realizing very fast how valuable their salon and spa services are in their lives. From the person who does your hair to the massage therapists who help you relax, these people are essential to so many of us.

Rebecca Walls in an independent massage therapist. “We received an order from the Governor that Dr. Acton signed that we were to cease business immediately and that's it you’re done,” says Walls.

While Rebecca agrees it’s a good call, it has left her and others in the personal service industry scrambling. "It drastically changes life suddenly you have no stream of income."

Walls is choosing to tap into unemployment through the CARES Act, but even that is is a wait for employment, but even that is a wait. The same goes for the government stimulus checks.

“We typically don't get tax refunds. We write checks to the government for our taxes so we aren't going to get a direct deposit anytime soon.”

The next complication is that people who are self employed have to pay taxes when they file. While the filing deadline extension helps, Walls says it also poses a challenge for some. "We have been setting aside money to pay our taxes. But now we're going to have to use that money for our cash flow"

And even as the state starts to reopen its economy, personal service professionals may be at the end of the restart. “We work in close personal proximity to each of our clients that's how we make a living. And we will probably be some of the last to be reintroduced to the economy.

Walls says there are ways you can help your service provide

Your salon or spa may be providing drive-up service to purchase products or gift certificates.

Rebecca says this is a great way to help during this shutdown and you can help keep them going financially until they are able to return back to the jobs they miss so much.