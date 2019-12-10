One boater still missing after weekend rescue on Lake Erie

One man is safe and another still missing after Monroe County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a water rescue Sunday on Lake Erie.

At approxmately 7:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Bolles Harbor to check for two subjects on a 16-foot fishing boat about one mile off shore that was taking on water.

Deputies were unable to locate any fishing boat. Multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard and Michigan Conservation Officers, also responded to the area with rescue vessels to conduct a search of the area.

During the search, a 28-year-old Monroe, Mich., resident was rescued from the water. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at ProMedica Hospital of Monroe.

The boat in question was located upside down about a mile off short and tangled in a fishing net.

The second person aboard the boat, a 61-year-old Taylor, Mich., resident, is still missing. It is unknown if he was wearing a life jacket when the boat flipped over. The Coast Guard is continued with the search.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.