One dead after Sunday night motorcycle crash in Toledo

One person is dead after a crash Sunday night between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Toledo.

A motorcycle was traveling northbound on E. Broadway when a pickup truck tried to make a left hand turn on to Liberty, causing the motorcycle to strike the driver's side of the pickup.

The 61-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. The 53-year-old passenger was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with unknown injuries.

The 44-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.