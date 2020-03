Toledo police says Darcy Ivory, 45, is dead, after police found him on the 3700 block of E. Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Police arrested Craig Woods, 27, and are charging him with murder.

Officers were dispatched on a disorder call, which was upgraded to a shots fired call. They arrived on the scene to find Ivory suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent's, where he later died.