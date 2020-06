One person is dead and three are injured in overnight shootings in north Toledo.

Police were called to three different scenes within a few blocks of each other around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They found crime scenes at Elm and Baker streets, Lagrange and Baker streets, and Elm and Bancroft streets.

Detectives found more than 30 gun shell casings at the scenes.

No suspects have been named, and no one has been arrested.

