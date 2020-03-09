One man dead after Friday morning crash in Seneca County

One man is dead after a crash Friday morning in Seneca County.

Frederick Spiegel, 60, of Nevada, Ohio, was traveling southwest on SR 18 around 8:37 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center, striking a semi truck head on.

Both vehicles went off the roadway. Spiegel was removed from his vehicle via mechanical means and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck, 43-year-old Daniel Scott, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributing to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.