One man dead after Monday morning crash in Erie County

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Erie County on Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Berlin Road, just south of Darrow Rd. in Huron Township.

Timothy L. Truman, 63, of Huron, was traveling southbound on Berlin Rd. when he failed to negotiate a curve, went left of center, and struck another car head on.

Truman was pronounced dead at Firelands Emergency Room. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, Timothy Adamowicz II, 37, of Berlin Heights, was transported to Firelands Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries. Adamowicz was wearing a seat belt.

Officials are still under investigation. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected.