One man dead after Saturday morning crash on I-475

One driver is dead and his passenger has serious injuries after the vehicle they were inside hit a concrete barrier and overturned onto its side.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of I-475 near Douglas Rd.

Toledo Police said the vehicle veered off the right side of the highway where it struck a concrete barrier. It then crossed five lanes of traffic and hit the barrier on the left side of the highway, in the median, where it flipped onto the passenger's side beneath the Sherbrooke overpass.

Toledo Police said the driver, Reginald Colbert II, 34, of Toledo, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger, a 25-year-old man from Toledo, was admitted to the ICU with what are described as serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.