One man dead after Wednesday crash in Seneca County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday afternoon in Seneca County.

According to a press release, Calvin J. Robinson, 74, of Republic, was southbound on Township Road 183 when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 24.

Matthew D. Potts, 35, of Republic, was heading eastbound on CR 24 when Robinson's vehicle struck him, causing Potts' vehicle to overturn.

Potts was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from his vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries as a result.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.