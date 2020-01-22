One man injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Erie County

A Sandusky man went to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Erie County.

Dante C. Lee, 46, of Sandusky, was traveling westbound on US 6 when he went left of center, striking a truck, driven by Dennis M. Wilhelm, 61, of Elyria.

Lee suffered incapacitating injuries. He was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, and he was later transported to Cleveland Metro Hospital for his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Wilhelm was not injured in the crash. He was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.