One man killed, another critically hurt in NYE crash

One man is dead and another was transported to the hospital with incapacitating injuries after the pickup truck they were inside veered off the road and overturned.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on W. Schiller Road just west of N. Benton Carroll Road in Benton Township, Ottawa County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michael Reichert, 29, of Port Clinton, was driving a 2005 Ford F350 westbound on W. Schiller Rd. when the truck went off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Reichert did not survive. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A single passenger, Nicholas Heintz, 22, of Oak Harbor, sustained what troopers describe as incapacitating injuries. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Troopers say Heintz was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash.