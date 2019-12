Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting in East Toledo.

Just after 11 p.m., Toledo Police reponsed to a call at the Ravine Park Village for shots fired. They located a victim, Myron Carr, laying outside in the yard and suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Carr was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.