One man sent to hospital after plane crash in Paulding County

One man was sent to an Indiana hospital after the plane he was piloting crashed into a rural Paulding County field.

Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 35, of Defiance, was piloting a fixed wing single engine airplane when it crashed shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in Brown Township, on the east side of Road 163, north of Road 138. The aircraft had just taken off from a privately-owned grass runway several hundred feet west of the crash site.

Dobbelaere was transported via air ambulance to a Fort Wayne, Ind. hospital. His condition in unknown.