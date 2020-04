Toledo Police have confirmed that one person was shot directly behind the Greenbelt Place Apartments.

Around 1:20am, Monday, April 6th, police were called out to the intersection of North Ontario St. and Walnut St. where they found a man in his 20's who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

At this time, no one is in custody.

