One person dead after Friday morning crash in Putnam County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash from Friday morning that left one person dead and sent one other to the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 7:13 a.m. on US 225 nearly County Road 5 in Putnam County.

A westbound Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 16-year-old Leipsic resident, went left of center and struck a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Angela L. Schumaker, 39, of Ottawa.

The Suburban came to rest on the south side of the roadway while the Dodge was in the middle of the roadway. Moments later, a secondary crash occurred when a 2009 Freightliner semi truck, driven by Richard D. Greene, 51, of Toledo, traveling westbound struck the Dodge.

Schumaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Dodge driver was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. Both he and Greene, who was uninjured, were wearing seat belts.

Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.