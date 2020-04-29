One person dead, four other sent to hospital after Tuesday crash in Seneca County

One person is dead and officials apprehended the driver after he fled from the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Seneca County.

The crash occurred at 12:14 p.m. on Township Rd. 73, north of Township Rd. 122.

Kristopher Ward, 27, of Tiffin, was traveled north on TR 73 when he went off the right side of the roadway, over-correct and traveled left of center, striking a vehicle driven by Thomas Ferguson, 47, of Fremont. Ferguson's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Ward fled the scene by was later caught by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office and Tiffin Police Department. He was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

The front seat passenger in Ward's vehicle, Jodi Dewald, 52, of Tiffin, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two back seat passengers in Ward's vehicle, James Chaffee, 29, and Tasha Brock 33, both of Tiffin, suffered incapacitating injuries and were transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Ferguson was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Drugs are suspected as a factor, and the crash is still under investigation.