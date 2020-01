One man is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning at a bar on Toledo's south side.

Toledo Police responded to the call just after 2 a.m., and they found Melvin Mack suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound at Crox Bar & Grill, 1776 Arlington Ave.

Mack was treated on the scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue and transported to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspects were not named in the incident report. The investigation remains ongoing.