One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle flipped.

Around 1:40 the morning of April 18th, 2020, Toledo Police were called out to reports of an overturned vehicle in the area of Arco Drive and South Byrne Rd.

One vehicle was found flipped over and on top of a fence.

One victim was taken to a local hospital where their condition remains unknown.

Police say they aren't sure if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but they are conducting an investigation.