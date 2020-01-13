One person sent to hospital after Sunday night crash in Maumee

One person had to be extricated by mechanical means from the car they were driving after a wrong-way crash Sunday night in Maumee.

According to Maumee Police, they received a call at 9:36 p.m. for the crarsh. A vehicle was heading the wrong way on W. Dussel Dr. when it slammed into a semi truck at the intersection of Arrowhead Rd. and Dussel.

The drivers was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating whether alcohol played a factor.