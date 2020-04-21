One week away from first of its kind Ohio election

It is not a traditional Election Day this year. The March primary election should wrap up next week in Ohio. It was postponed due to COIVID-19 but next Tuesday is the day those ballots are due.

If you're just thinking about the election now, you've got to hustle. Instead of mailing material, you might want to use a drop box in the county where you live. Some people aren't messing with the mail service right now.

After filling out an application for an absentee ballot Jeffrey Wilson expected his ballot by now.

“My sister, my mother and myself we all mailed them in at the same time, the first week of April. They both received theirs. I've yet to receive anything,” said Wilson.

The 13abc I-Team did some digging. He had a problem with where he currently lives and the addresses on his registration. The Lucas County Board of Elections mailed him a provisional ballot to his current home. He hasn't received it.

"I don't know, why not do a drive thru. Everything else is going drive through,” said Wilson.

Oregon's Steven Dunaway mailed his application and ballot back to the board of elections. It was received and will be counted but he raises an interesting issue.

"No one was thinking about Toledo and the people of northwestern Ohio that our ballots leave state," said Steven Dunaway.

Our region's mail goes to the Detroit area for processing. Couple that time with all the issues the Detroit area has seen with the corona virus.

"It's the integrity of the ballot. If we're going to do mail-in ballot the integrity is with my state, my governor. People in Columbus that run the election how do you have integrity to the ballot if you let the ballot leave the state? The ballot should never leave the state,” said Dunaway.

Postal issues and so much of this is out of the hands of local elections officials like Lavera Scott in Lucas County. With no in-person voting, the county has processed around 26,000 absentee applications in the last 3 weeks. Scott says turnout could end up higher than other primaries, even with no in person voting expect for people with disabilities.

“The require assistance in marking the ballot and they're able to use the machines to do that. This is not curb side voting, this is not that,” said Scott.

Not the news Wilson was looking for. Leaving him with some worry for later this year.

"I don't know, I don't know. I just hope I can vote in November," said Wilson.

One more complicating factor in all of this. If you post mark that ballot by Monday. If for some reason the mail is held up in Detroit and it takes 2 weeks for it to get back here. The board of election has to certify those results 10 days after the election.

So if your post marked ballot arrives on day 11, it will not count.