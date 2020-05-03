One woman dead, another injured after crash in Sandusky County

One woman is dead, and another person was seriously injured, after a crash Sunday morning in Sandusky County.

The crash happened just after 1 AM on US 20 near County Road 302.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Margaret McCamick, 35, of Bridgepoint, Ohio, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus and was pronounced dead at the scene. Brooke Ramey, 18, of Bellevue, Ohio was driving a 2016 Nissan Versa and suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash as was taken by Sandusky County EMS to Firelands Regional Medical Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stated in a new release that McCamick was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 20 and collided head-on with Ramey, who was traveling westbound on US 20. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Bellevue Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, North Central EMS, Bellevue Police Department, Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, and Madison Motor Services all assisted at the scene of the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, impairment is not known at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

