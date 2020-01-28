One woman sent to hospital after Tuesday morning highway crash in Findlay

A single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Findlay is being investigated after the driver was transported to a hospital.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tahlor Kreinbrink, 22, of Deshler, was northbound on I-75 around 12:59 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median wall.

Kreinbrink was not wearing her safety belt. She was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

There were two small children in the car who did not suffer any injuries. They were in child safety seats.

The Highway Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash.