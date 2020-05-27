One year after Dayton tornadoes, officials urge preparedness

Todd James, executive director for the North Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross, spent Memorial Day 2019 in the town of Celina "hanging out by the lake with friends and having a great day." The next day, he would find that his holiday hangout had taken a severe blow.

"When I got the call early the next morning about the tornadoes in the areas that had been hit," he recalls, "I actually started out in Celina, went down there and helped out as I could in the area. As I was wrapping up there, I got the call saying 'Please go down to Dayton, and plan on being there for a few days.'"

19 confirmed tornadoes rolled across Ohio the evening of May 27th -- a state record for a single event, even excluding the two other tornadoes early on the 28th. Celina recording the only fatality, an 81-year-old man.

Arriving in the hardest-hit areas of the Gem City, James says the destruction was widespread: "From the highway, you got a taste of it, but it really wasn't until you got back into some of the neighborhoods that you saw just how devastating the tornadoes had been, the homes that were ripped apart."

Residents who had seen their homes damaged or destroyed that night invariably cited their phones, TV news broadcasts or weather radios for saving their lives. Some areas like Wood County have a "Code RED" system that automatically alerts residents to ongoing storms, though setting up other alerts well in advance is worth your time.

"Preparation before any type of event is certainly the key," says Wood County EMA director Jeff Klein. "Make sure that you're paying attention to the weather and what's going on around you. We certainly want you to download the weather apps, such as the Channel 13 weather app -- it provides great information, and gets it out to people immediately."

Klein also stresses not to turn off said alerts -- even if it may be annoying to wake up to, they're doing their job. "One of the nice things about many of these apps and alerts is that it'll travel with you throughout the country. It's not just something for where your home is, it'll follow you wherever you go as long as you have location services turned on."

Getting to the lowest, centermost part of your house is your safest bet during a tornado, away from any windows or outside walls -- but with states gradually reopening venues, seeking additional shelter may be an issue.

"You want to make sure if the place you were planning on going for severe weather is open," says Klein. "You want to make sure that somebody's there and you can get in -- and if not, come up with a Plan B."

If you don't have a basement, tornado shelters can be another option, though uncommon in northwest Ohio compared to southern states. One shelter in Millbury was installed after the Lake Township tornado of June 5th, 2010 -- and state grants are now available to offset up to 75% of the cost, depending on the time of year.

No matter what your summer plans are, officials say to hope for the best, and prepare for the worst when the weather takes a turn.

"When you hear the alerts, watches and warnings... take it seriously," says James. "Make sure you and your family know what to do and where to go if a storm is headed your way. The safety of your family has got to be your #1 priority."

Visit RedCross.org or Ready.gov to create your plan and checklist of emergency items, including proof of prescription drugs and a good pair of shoes/boots.