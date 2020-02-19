Onsted's Davis enjoying a late season run with the Wolverines

If this is the final season for Austin Davis to play basketball for the Wolverines, he is getting after it on the floor.

In the last five games with Michigan, he is averaging about eight points an outing. Davis did not even come close to flirting with any of these numbers the last two seasons.

"Doing what my team needs," Davis said. "I'll come back to that a few times but just being ready for whatever they need me that day. Whatever they ask me, doing it for my brothers and knowing that I'll have their back and they'll have mine."

We will get back to this run by Davis in a moment.

The Onsted High School alum was all-county everything during his prep career. Davis was also the runner-up his senior year for the Mr. Basketball award in the State of Michigan.

Then his freshman year in Ann Arbor, former head coach John Beilein redshirted the two-time Associated Press Michigan Class B Player of the Year.

It was quite the process to get where Davis is today with his playing time.

"Keep your head about you," Davis said. "You can't get too high or too low. Whether that's in the game or life you're going to go thru rough patches where things aren't exactly going your way."

If Austin's basketball life was not going his way, a big change came in May 2020 when Michigan hired Juwan Howard to replace John Beilein who left for the same job with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It took a few games in the non-conference schedule for Davis to see serious playing time in Howard's rotation.

"They've given me a lot of confidence especially Coach Howard," Davis said. "But you know all of them have given me a lot of confidence playing."

Davis began the season third on the depth chart behind Jon Teske and Colin Castleton.

"We've seen a lot of growth," Howard said. "That's good that when I know that Jon needs a breather, I can go to Austin and he's always going to come in there and do whatever he can to help the team win with his energy and effort - and toughness."

Back to this recent stretch for Davis.

Remember, he still has a fifth year of eligibility remaining. This recent stretch included a run of making 18 or 19 field goals.

So where did this surge come from for Davis?

"We had a really good conversation," Howard said. "We had a nice breakfast one day. He understands what I am asking of his role for this year and also for the future. And that breakfast was, I'm thinking it was ... had to be four to five weeks ago. So it didn't just happen today or last week, we've had a really good conversation about his future. It's great to have a great leader. A guy who is all in - that's all the guys - but Austin is just ... is a coach's dream."