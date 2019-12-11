Oregon Chief enters race for Lucas County Sheriff

Another name has entered the race for Lucas County Sheriff.

Oregon Chief of Police Mike Navarre announced Wednesday he has taken out petitions to become a candidate for the office.

Navarre, 64, began his law enforcement career with the Toledo Police Department, where he spent 34 years, including the last 13 years as Chief of Police.

He has been the chief in Oregon since the beginning of 2012.

A graduate of the University of Toledo, Navarre will run as a Democrat in the March primary election.