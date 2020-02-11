Oregon Police hosting Citizens Police Academy

The Oregon Police Division is hosting its 2020 Citizen Police Academy beginning in March.

The 10-week academy will teach citizens about the division's daily operations, crime prevention, criminal investigations, road patrol tactics, self defense, and other police-related topics.

The academy is a hands-on educational experience taught by Oregon Police Officers, giving citizens a chance to learn what the officers do.

Offered to persons 18-years and older who possess a valid Ohio Driver's License and pass a background check, the academy begins Monday, March 16 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Classes will be held at the Oregon Police Division Training Center, 1500 DuPont Road, Oregon.

Classes size is limited to 20 participants. To register or for more information, contact Sgt. Tony Castillo at 419-698-7180 or email at tcastillo@oregonohio.org.