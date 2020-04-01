Oregon Police offering $25K reward for information in 1982 murder of Sharon Ward

The Oregon Police Department is renewing their efforts in solving the department's only unsolved homicide.

On the morning of February 28, 1982, the body of 17-year-old Sharon Ward was found in a field off the 5100 block of Jacobs Rd. in Oregon. She was brutally murdered.

At a press conference Wednesday, officials from Oregon Police announced a $25,000 reward for anyone with verifiable information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Ward's murder.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said detectives have also identified Dale Schuller, who goes by Jack Schuller, as a person of interest in the case. Navarre said Schuller, who is now 65-years old, was with Ward just prior to her murder.

With this new information in mind, anyone with information related to the death of Sharon Ward is asked to contact Sgt. Kelly Thibert at 419-698-7102. They can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.