Oregon school levy faces unknown effects of coronavirus voting day

Since Ohio's primary election was pushed from March 17th to April 28th, a levy for Oregon City Schools is still up in the air.

This levy was introduced months ago, long before coronavirus forced us all inside our homes. Today, when the entire world seems to have changed, schools still need funding and the levy remains the same.

"It's a 4.95 operating levy placed on the March 17th ballot that's now been extended through April 28th," says Oregon City Schools superintendent Hal Gregory.

"School districts don't put levies on the ballot unless they're important," says Gregory. "Without the passage of local levies, our school district wouldn't even be able to offer anything near what we offer now and probably couldn't even exist as a school district," he continues.

Local levies make up about 40-45% of the district's income, per Gregory.

Oregon resident Robin Burnette plans on voting against the levy, mostly because of that percent.

"I absolutely care about schools. That was one of the main reasons I moved to Oregon to begin with," says Burnette.

She disagrees with education cuts made by former Governor John Kasich.

"The people of Oregon have to make up the difference," she says.

In particular, Burnette dislikes that when the lottery made large profits in 2012, Kasich's administration diverted education funds elsewhere, meaning that the extra lottery funds did not equal extra money for schools. She thinks that should be changed instead of increasing local levies.

"If DeWine declares he is a governor for the people, then he should take that money that was taken from us from Governor Kasich, and give it back to the school systems," says Burnette.

She would also like more transparency.

"I do believe they need to be held accountable as where they're spending that money. Where's the money going?" Burnette asks.

The levy was proposed pre-coronavirus, and finances are different now.

"Schools are in for, along with all the other industries, for some changes around the road, I anticipate," says Gregory.

"Whatever the outcome is for the levy, we are going to continue to do whatever we can to provide the best education possible," Gregory continues.

According to Oregon City Schools' website, the levy will cost $14.42 per month per $100,000 home. The levy that was passed in 2017 goes towards technology, buildings, and other capital investments. This new levy, if it passes, will be used for operational expenses, such as student programs and staff salaries.

CORRECTION: The original story that aired on 13abc stated that the levy will be paid for with an income tax. The levy is actually property tax.